Legislators grill CEO of Santee Cooper on failed nuclear power project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The CEO of the public utility that co-owns South Carolina’s abandoned nuclear power project says he pushed the majority owner for years for better oversight.

Santee Cooper’s retiring CEO Lonnie Carter told a House panel on Tuesday “if we had been managing the project there would have been changes” years ago. Carter says as junior partner, Santee Cooper could only make recommendations.

South Carolina Electric & Gas owned 55 percent of the scuttled project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station north of Columbia.

The two utilities abandoned construction July 31 after jointly spending nearly $10 billion and charging customers more than $2 billion in interest fees.

Legislators accuse SCE&G and its parent company, SCANA, of deliberately hiding the project’s problems as they successfully sought rate hikes.