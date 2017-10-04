Girlfriend of gunman behind Las Vegas shooting arrives in U.S.

Las Vegas, Nevada (AP) – Tuesday night, the girlfriend of the man identified as the gunman behind the massacre in Las Vegas arrived in the United States.

Marilou Danley was met by FBI agents after her flight arrived in Los Angeles from Manila, an official from the Philippines told officials in the U.S. that Danley was in the country at the time of the attack.

Philippines immigration spokeswoman Antonette Mangrobang said Wednesday that Danley had arrived in the Philippines on September 25th on a flight from Hong Kong.

That was nearly a week before her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, killed 58 people at a country music festival.

The Clark County Sheriff has said Danley is considered a “person of interest” in the investigation.