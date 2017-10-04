Deer camera stolen from St. Stephen; search is on for suspect

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following the theft of a deer camera in St. Stephen.

Authorities say on Wednesday, September 4, deputies responded to 227 Shiver Farms Ln in reference to the incident.

The victim told investigators that on August 24, an unknown white male was captured on one of his deer cameras approaching and stealing a second deer camera located near an automatic feeder on his property.

The suspect can be seen carrying the victim’s deer camera away from the area in his left hand.

Detectives released an image of the suspect.

If you have any information, contact Det. James Elrod at 843-719-5004 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

