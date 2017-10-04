Charleston deputy involved in accident on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people, including a Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy, are recovering following an accident on James Island, Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened on Folly Road near Camp Road.

The deputy sustained minor injuries, according to spokesman Major Eric Watson.

We’re told both he and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. We’re working to learn more details from them.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.