Arrests, seizures made in Lowcountry opioid epidemic operation

By Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Lowcountry officials  announced the completion of ‘Operation Lethal Dose’ on Thursday.

The operation was a Tri-County opioid initiative that has been underway for the past 9 months.

The agencies worked alongside the DEA and started making arrests on Monday.

More than 50 people were arrested, $20,000 in cash collected, 20 guns were seized, and 12 ounces of opioids were taken off the street this week.

The announcement was made at a joint news conference on Thursday, October 5.

Representatives from the following agencies were present at the news conference:

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office
Charleston Police Department
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office
DEA
FBI
Federal Probation and Parole
Hanahan Police Department
Mount Pleasant Police Department
North Charleston Police Department
South Carolina Probation and Parole
Summerville Police Department
U.S. Attorney’s Office
U.S. Marshals Service
9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s