Arrests, seizures made in Lowcountry opioid epidemic operation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Lowcountry officials announced the completion of ‘Operation Lethal Dose’ on Thursday.
The operation was a Tri-County opioid initiative that has been underway for the past 9 months.
The agencies worked alongside the DEA and started making arrests on Monday.
More than 50 people were arrested, $20,000 in cash collected, 20 guns were seized, and 12 ounces of opioids were taken off the street this week.
The announcement was made at a joint news conference on Thursday, October 5.
Representatives from the following agencies were present at the news conference:
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office
Charleston Police Department
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office
DEA
FBI
Federal Probation and Parole
Hanahan Police Department
Mount Pleasant Police Department
North Charleston Police Department
South Carolina Probation and Parole
Summerville Police Department
U.S. Attorney’s Office
U.S. Marshals Service
9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office