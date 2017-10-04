Arrests, seizures made in Lowcountry opioid epidemic operation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Lowcountry officials announced the completion of ‘Operation Lethal Dose’ on Thursday.

The operation was a Tri-County opioid initiative that has been underway for the past 9 months.

The agencies worked alongside the DEA and started making arrests on Monday.

More than 50 people were arrested, $20,000 in cash collected, 20 guns were seized, and 12 ounces of opioids were taken off the street this week.

The announcement was made at a joint news conference on Thursday, October 5.

Representatives from the following agencies were present at the news conference:

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Charleston Police Department

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

DEA

FBI

Federal Probation and Parole

Hanahan Police Department

Mount Pleasant Police Department

North Charleston Police Department

South Carolina Probation and Parole

Summerville Police Department

U.S. Attorney’s Office

U.S. Marshals Service

9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

News conference on 'Operation Lethal Dose' getting underway.Officials to talk about Tri-County Heroin Enforcement Initiative @WCBD #chsnews pic.twitter.com/nHTs1MBTq8 — Sofia Arazoza (@SofiArazozaWCBD) October 5, 2017