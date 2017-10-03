The Tides Hotel on Folly Beach closed until Nov. after Irma damage

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — The Tides Hotel on Folly Beach will be closed until at least November 15.

The closure is following damage from Hurricane Irma. “The driving winds forced significant rain into our guest rooms, saturating the carpet and damaging some drywall. We have been advised the best course is to remove all carpet and install new flooring,” the hotel said in a facebook post.

We’re told until the new flooring is installed, the largest hotel on Folly Beach will not be able to cover reservations.

BLU Restaurant & Bar and oceanfront deck were not impacted and will remain open Thursday – Sunday.

The 132-room beachfront property has been closed since Irma passed by Charleston on September 11.