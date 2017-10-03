Survivor describes moments of terror during Las Vegas shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Sunday night, Charleston-native Colby Cobb became one of the survivors of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history.

“We were just moving around and dancing,” said Cobb, who attended the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas. “Then we started hearing gunshots or something that sounded like firecrackers.”

At first, she said, people thought the gunfire was perhaps loud noise emanating from the speakers or part of the show. After the second round of shots rang out rapidly, it became more clear there was trouble — that’s when Colby and the group she was with started running, and they kept running.

“It just kept going and people started to flee the stage and coming towards the exit,” said Cobb, who now lives in Colorado. “And that’s when I just started running and kept running with the masses of people and kept trying to hide.”

Cobb and her friends had spent the weekend enjoying the music and were situated close to the stage for Jason Aldean’s prime-time performance that night, situated about 200-yards away from the stage. Among Cobb’s group was her boyfriend, Rick Baughman.

“We knew that we had to go and that it was a serious situation,” she said.

During the chaos, Cobb distinctively remembers thinking there was multiple shooters, as the concert turned into a stampede toward various exits. She said her group was separated while fleeing for safety.

Cobb learned later when reunited with her group that her boyfriend, Baughman, had brushed up against a bullet but escaped unharmed.

“His leg got grazed and it went through his shorts,” she said. “That’s minimum compared to other things we saw and had to witness.”

At least 59 people were killed by gunman Stephen Paddock, and more than 500 were injured. But Cobb said she feels lucky to have made it through the attack.

“It’s just surreal. Luckily we found each other, I’m just very thankful,” she said.