SPCA in Summerville reopens as Dorchester Paws

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – ​The SPCA in Summerville has reopened after being closed for renovation last month and it now is called Dorchester Paws.

“If you have been to what was formerly Francis R Willis SPCA before you know that our building needed a lot of help,” said Jami Bunton, the marketing director and communications director of the organization. “It hadn’t actually had any major renovations done to it since it was established in 1972.”

The Greater Summerville and Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce program called “Leadership Dorchester” helped fundraise for the renovations. Other volunteers and sponsors also worked to make the changes happen.

Improvements range from a more welcoming front office to a new dog run.

“We have new paint on the walls and in the kennels and back in our adoption courtyard,” said Bunton. “We have new flooring down. We’ve gutted this space and in our admissions office so it’s a lot more open.”

Outside the shelter created a yellow brick road to show potential adopters where there are more dogs.

“People who were coming to look at adoptable dogs didn’t actually know where to go,” Bunton explained. “So you go out that door and you see this U but then there is actually another side to it and people sometimes forget that and so the dogs over there don’t always get seen but so now we can tell people just follow the yellow brick road you’ll see all of the dogs that are up for adoption.”

Other improvements that are expected to be completed soon include installing a new washer and dryer for the animals, getting new moving kiosks and a building a new closet for the front office.

“It’s just a lot of kind of tiny changes but they make such a huge difference,” said Bunton.