Orangeburg restaurant owner threatens to dig up Confederate marker

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina ice cream shop owner who wants to have a nearby Confederate flag removed is threatening to dig up a marker honoring rebel soldiers near the flagpole.

Edisto River Creamery owner Tommy Daras told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that he left a message with the Sons of Confederates chapter in Santee, saying if they want the monument, they better get it in a few days.

But members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans say Daras is breaking the law. The group was deeded 130 square feet (12 square meters) to fly a Confederate flag by the former owner of the building.

The city of Orangeburg zoning board ruled against Daras in August, saying flying the Confederate flag didn’t break zoning laws. That decision is being appealed.

