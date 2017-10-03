One dead following crash in Orangeburg County

By Published:

Orangeburg County, SC (WCBD) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Orangeburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday night around 7:30 at the intersection of Camp Road and Kennerly Road.

The crash involved a 2013 Honda Accord and a 2000 Kawasaki Motorcycle.

According to Highway patrol the driver of the Honda Accord attempted to make a left turn and was hit by the motorcycle in the passenger side of the car.

The driver of the Honda sustained no injuries.

Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

 

