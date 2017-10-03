Meeting scheduled for case of Ladson teen who authorities say attempted to join ISIS

Published: Updated:
Zakaryia Abdin

Charleston, SC (WCBD) A meeting is planned for Tuesday morning surrounding the case of the Ladson teenager accused of attempting to join ISIS.

This meeting comes ahead of jury selection for Zakaryia Abdin which is scheduled for early November.

Abdin was arrested in March of this year as he tried to board a plane at the Charleston International Airport, that flight was headed for Jordan.

Authorities tell News 2 Abdin told an undercover agent he wanted to torture an American and would also attack a U.S. site if he could not get out of the U.S.

 

 

 

