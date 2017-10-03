‘Large scale credit card skimming ring’ found; 2 suspects facing charges

By Published:
From left to right: Katty Rios and Alberto Yordan

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people are facing federal charges after a what authorities are calling a large scale credit card skimming ring was found on Interstate 95.

Details are limited but according to the Yemassee Police Department, Katty Rios and Alberto Yordan were transferred from the Hampton County Detention Center to Charleston, by federal authorities.

We’re told last week Yemassee Police uncovered a large scale credit card skimming ring subsequent to a traffic stop on Interstate 95. The U.S. Secret Service officially took over the case from the Yemassee Police Department on Monday, October 2.

We are working to learn more information from the Secret Service.

