Koala gets stuck on drilling rig

ADELAIDE, Australia (KXAN/NBC) — A Koala in southern Australia found itself clinging to a drilling rig instead of a tree Tuesday morning.

Australian media report the creature was rescued after it climbed up the drilling rig at a construction site. A driver apparently chased it off a busy road so it wouldn’t get hit. Rescuers hoisted themselves up using another piece of heavy equipment to get to where the koala was sitting. They then covered it using a specially-designed bag and carried it down.

They placed the koala into a carrying case and loaded it into the back of a car to take it for a check up. The koala is expected to be okay.