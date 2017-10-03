Driver trying to go around stopped traffic bumps little girl on bicycle

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — A driver trying to go around stopped traffic in West Ashley bumps little girl on bicycle, according to Charleston Police.

Spokesman Charles Francis said the incident happen at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at Drayton Hall Middle School.

We’re told the driver was behind a stopped vehicle when he went into lane two and around the stopped vehicle.

This motorist didn’t see a little girl on a bicycle in the crosswalk when he went around the stopped vehicle.

That motorist bumped the bicycle the little girl was riding.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to be OK.

The driver will not face any charges because the incident took place on private property, according to Francis.

