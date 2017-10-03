Crews on scene reported fire in West Ashley

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – The City of Charleston fire department is on the scene of a reported fire at the Swig and Swine restaurant in West Ashley.

According to dispatchers with the Charleston County 911 Center, the call came in for the reported fire around 3:30 a.m.

In addition to the fire department, emergency medical services responded to that scene.

The owner of the restaurant tells News 2 it will be closed for the remainder of the day.

We are working with authorities to get more details on what happened.

