Country star Thomas Rhett will play the North Charleston Coliseum; parking alert issued

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A parking alert has been issued for the Thomas Rhett concert on Thursday, October 5 at the North Charleston Coliseum, according to Coliseum officials.

A capacity crowd is expected.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool and arrive early. Coliseum parking lots open at 4:00 p.m. Off-site parking and free shuttles will be available at the North Charleston Fire Museum and Tanger Outlets starting at 6:30 p.m.

Academy of Country Music Male Vocalist of the Year will perform as part of the Home Team Tour. He’s now preparing for the 2017 release of his third studio album, Rhett

Below is the schedule for Thursday, October 5:

Thomas Rhett in concert

Lots open at 4 p.m.

Montague and Coliseum Terraces open at 6 p.m.

Coliseum doors open at 6 p.m.

Free shuttles from Tanger Outlets start at 6:30 p.m.

Show time is 7:30 p.m.