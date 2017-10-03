Charleston police SWAT commander explains what to do in an active shooter situation

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – There are preventative and protective measures that you can be take to you stay safe during a mass shooting.

Lieutenant Thomas Adams, SWAT Commander for the Charleston Police Department, stressed that its important to always be aware of your surroundings.

“I think that the world that we’re living [in] now, I think everyone has to have a higher level of alertness,” said Lieutenant Adams.

He also explained that when going out in public people need to look around and figure out a plan of what they would need to do to stay safe if they were to encounter an active shooter.

“[Knowing] where is a point of cover, where is an exit.”

But if you do find yourself in an active shooter situation there are three strategies that you can use when reacting.

“Run,” said Adams. “Get away as fast as possible. And if you can’t then hide in a secure location. Of course shutting your phone off so that you’re secure… And then of course as a last resort if he does make entry into the room then you know your last resort is to bring the fight to the shooter.”

The “run, hide, fight” strategy has been promoted all around the country by the Department of Homeland Security.