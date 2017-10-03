Charleston-area attorney explains legality of automatic weapons

LAS VEGAS, NV & CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Authorities are working to learn more about the man who opened fire at a Las Vegas concert Sunday, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 people.

Officials found 23 guns in Steven Paddock’s hotel room and 26 others between his two homes. Many of the weapons found were semi-automatic, though witnesses described the gunfire as sounding like it came from a full automatic weapon.

“On full [automatic] you can squeeze the trigger and hold it, and it’s going to cycle as many rounds as the weapon can. On semi-automatic, you’re going to have to pull the trigger time and time and time again to fire each shot. Really, that amounts to how rapidly you’re going to fire that weapon,” said Stephan Futeral, a criminal defense attorney.

It is legal to own and buy an automatic weapon, but it’s not easy to acquire one. No automatic weapons have been made or imported in the United States since 1986. People can buy one made before 1986 from a firearms dealer or collector. They can cost around $40,000-50,000. Also, it’s a lengthy clearance process.

“There are forms to be filled out, and tax stamps to be paid. It essentially takes months, if not up to a year, for the federal government to clear your background. Often times, those applications are denied,” said Futeral.

Futeral says you can buy a semi-automatic weapon from a gun store with the routine background check.

People can also buy a bump fire or slide fire, which will cause the gun to fire much more rapidly than if the user was pulling the trigger for each shot.

Officials say Steven Paddock had a bump stock attached to some of his weapons.

“What happens is the recoil from the weapon causes the weapon to bounce back and forth and it bumps up against your finger again and again and again,” said Futeral.

“This has been cleared by the ATF as being legal. The reason being is you’re still pulling the trigger repeatedly, even though it’s doing it so much faster to simulate automatic weapons fire,” Futeral said.

