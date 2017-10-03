“An amazing soul,” family, friends remember Murrells Inlet woman killed

Related Coverage Woman’s body found in boat following fire at Murrells Inlet bait and tackle shop



MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Family and friends gathered along the Marshwalk on Monday night to honor a Murrells Inlet woman killed last Friday.

Jessica Hill was the owner of Perry’s Bait & Tackle Shop and was remembered with a vigil on the water.

“She was an amazing person. She was an amazing soul,” said Jessica’s mother, Sharon Doehner. “She loved

her kids a lot, and loved her family a lot, and loved the community of Murrells Inlet.

Dozens of boats drove around the inlet while stories about Hill were shared over the radio.

“We’re all gathered here to pay tribute to Jessica,” said Paul Weber. “She’s done a lot for our community. Friends and family all gathered to say thank you.”

Most people talked about how much Hill loved to fish and help others who came into the shop. Once the prayer was over, people on boats threw flowers into the water and cast a line in her honor.

“I know when she saw these beautiful flowers floating on the water and all the boats, what a wonderful expression of love from all her fisherman friends,” added Doehner.

She said what’s important now is helping Hill’s three children, Liam, Aden and Bella, how much she

loved them.

An autopsy performed at MUSC Saturday reveals Hill’s cause of death was strangulation and head trauma, according to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

Thirty-five-year-old Eric Justin Perry has been charged with murder and arson. Perry is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Perry’s Bait and Tackle is expected to reopen Friday.