38K pounds of ground turkey could have metal shavings in it

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WSPA) — Ground turkey products sold in North and South Carolina and Georgia are being recalled due to the possibility of metal shavings in the turkey, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Prestage Foods, Inc. of St. Pauls, North Carolina, is recalling over 38,000 pounds of ground turkey produced on Sept. 25 and 26.

Products being recalled:

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet printing on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

The products have establishment number “P-22000” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

They were shipped to North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania.

Customers who bought the turkey are urged to not eat it and should be thrown away or returned to the store.