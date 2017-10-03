3 arrested in connection with car break-ins in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Three people are facing charges following a vehicle break-ins in Mount Pleasant, Tuesday morning.

Kadelle Childers is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carrying of a firearm, resisting arrest, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, and seven counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Tyree Dominique Pringle, 19, of North Charleston, is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carrying of a firearm, resisting arrest with assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and seven counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

A teenager is being charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, and seven counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Authorities say at about 2:20 a.m on Tuesday, October 3, officers responded to the Oakleaf Townhomes in reference to vehicle break-ins in the area. Once on scene, an officer observed multiple suspects leaving the area.

The teenage suspect was arrested while the other two suspects ran towards two separate vehicles.

One vehicle fled towards Interstate 526 the other, a 2004 Toyota Camry, fled down Chuck Dawley Boulevard after trying to hit an officer and his K-9 partner.

The suspect, later identified as Tyree Pringle, struck several medians and a light pole as officers pursued him down Coleman Boulevard. The car then blew a tire and stopped near Mill Street where a foot chase took place. Officers located Pringle on the side of Shem Creek Bar and Grill where he punched a K-9 and then tried to kick him. Pringle was taken down a bite to the arm and later taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Another suspect, Kadelle Jepthan Childers from Hanahan, was apprehended in a nearby marsh.

Officers located a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in the area where Tyree Pringle was arrested. A 9mm Taurus handgun was located on the floorboard of the suspect’s vehicle.

