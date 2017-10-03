2 people wanted for Downtown Charleston assault

The Charleston Police Department is looking for any information about an assault that happened Friday, September 29th around 1:30pm at 215 East Bay Street.

The suspect, pictured above, is described as a black male; dark complexion; approx. 6’00” height; muscular build w/shoulder length dread locks.

The black female, seen below, has a blonde streak in her hair.

The 2 people are believed to frequent the Market Street area.

Please call CPD (843) 743-7200 or to remain anonymous Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry (843) 554-1111 or click here with any information.