17-year-old arrested after teen, 16, shot on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a teenager in connection with a Johns Island shooting, Monday.

Kheali Gregory Aneas Brown, 17, of Ladson is charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Charleston Police responded to Walpole Way and Hay Road at around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, October 1 and found the 16-year-old male victim alone in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was injured on Bozo Lane.

We’re told the victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, authorities say.

Brown is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday for a bond hearing.

