VIDEOS: Aftermath of shooting at Las Vegas concert

KXAN Published:
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXAN) — A Las Vegas concert shooting is the most deadly mass shooting in modern U.S. history. There were about 22,000 people at the Jason Aldean concert, and a number of them captured the moments during and immediately after the gunfire. Authorities say at least 50 people are dead and more than 400 hurt.

Gunshots heard while Jason Aldean was on stage

The crowd runs as shots are fired

Audio recording of police response to the shooting

A person captures gunshots in the background as they run away

Gunshots can be heard on camera during the shooting

