Victim identified in fatal North Charleston shooting

Related Coverage Police investigating fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the person shot to death in North Charleston, Sunday afternoon.

According to Coroner Paul Brouthers, the victim is Al-Jaami Asa Sweet, 40, of North Charleston. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Authorities responded to the 7500 block of Hunter’s Ridge Road on October 1.

When officers arrived, they found Sweet on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died.

No arrest have been made yet in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.