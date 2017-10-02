Search is on suspect in ‘credit card fraud’ incident at West Ashley Walmart

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for the person who they say was involved in a ‘credit card fraud’ incident.

Details are limited but authorities say the incident happened at the Walmart in West Ashley.

A picture of the suspect was released.

If you have any information, call the on-duty Charleston Police detective at 843-743-7200.

