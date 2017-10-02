School district to collect license numbers of tax scofflaws

This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles on Dec. 15, 2015 shows the new South Carolina license plate and stickers that will be issued to motorists in the state in the coming months. The new plate features one sticker in the lower right corner instead of the two stickers in each corner that are used on the current South Carolina plates. (AP Photo/Courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles)

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) – A school district in South Carolina is looking for more tax revenue in the student drop-off lane.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports Fort Mill administrators will collect license plate numbers in an effort to crack down on people avoiding paying property taxes by not registering their vehicles in South Carolina.

Parents will need to explain why a vehicle with out-of-state tags picks up or drops off their children.

State law requires new residents to register their vehicle, pay their taxes and get a South Carolina plate within 45 days. Much of that annual tax goes to schools.

Spokesman Joe Burke says the district loses out on $540 for a car valued at $30,000.

Fort Mill is just south of Charlotte, North Carolina, which doesn’t impose property taxes on vehicles.

