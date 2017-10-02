SC school evacuated after power pack reported ‘suspicious’

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a “suspicious item” that prompted the evacuation of a South Carolina high school turned out to be a power pack for an insulin pump.

Lexington police tell media outlets they cleared out River Bluff High School on Monday morning after someone reported seeing in an item they felt was suspicious.

The item was in a trash can near the school.

Authorities say they determined the item was a power pack for an insulin pump and posed no threat. Police posted a photo of the matchbook-sized item on their official Twitter account.

Students were allowed to return to the school later Monday.