SC lawmakers react to mass shooting on the Vegas strip

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Reaction from South Carolina lawmakers are poured in after the shooting at a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip.
GOVERNOR HENRY MCMASTER
The unspeakable act of evil that occurred last night in Las Vegas resonates in South Carolina and across this country.
— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 2, 2017
Words cannot express the outrage and sorrow felt by millions of Americans.
— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 2, 2017
Peggy and I send our prayers to all those affected by this senseless tragedy.
— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 2, 2017
To all the first responders, thank you for your courage. Today South Carolina stands with Nevada. #prayforvegas
— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 2, 2017
TIM SCOTT
This morning all of our hearts are with Las Vegas and the families of those involved. Thank you to first responders and law enforcement.
— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 2, 2017
LINDSEY GRAHAM
Overwhelming, heartbreaking tragedy in Las Vegas. Hard to absorb.
Thoughts & prayers with victims of this horrific act & their families.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 2, 2017
TOM RICE
Last night innocent concert-goers in #LasVegas became victims of a tragic attack. My heart goes out to all those affected.
— Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) October 2, 2017
MURRELL SMITH
My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the shooting late last night in Las Vegas. To all those… https://t.co/rIQEGKCpFB
— Murrell Smith (@murrellsmith) October 2, 2017
BILL TAYLOR
Let us all pause, reflect and pray for the victims and their families. pic.twitter.com/6pYUFFu8sC
— Rep. Bill Taylor (@TaylorSCHouse) October 2, 2017
ALAN CLEMMONS
God bless families of the victims & those injured in last night's horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Unfathomable… https://t.co/jvwVY4DBXJ
— Alan Clemmons (@RepAlanClemmons) October 2, 2017
OTHERS
Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017
I am devastated by the mass shooting tragedy in Las Vegas. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this senseless act of violence.
— Glenn McConnell (@cofcpresident) October 2, 2017
RELATED: Complete Las Vegas shooting coverage
