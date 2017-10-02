Refunds in limbo after Lil Wayne skips concert

By Published:
Lil Wayne, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.
FILE - Lil Wayne performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New Orleans. Fans of rapper Lil Wayne will be offered refunds after the recording artist on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 refused to pass through a security check to enter the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, and skipped the concert. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The refunds promised to fans of rapper Lil Wayne after he refused to pass through a security check to enter a South Carolina arena and skipped the concert have been thrown into question.

News outlets report Ben Hated, LLC and Victory Promotions sent a letter to Colonial Life Arena on Sunday saying they had collectively decided not to offer refunds for Saturday’s 2nd Annual Fall Ball 2017. Colonial Life Arena had previously said Sunday that refunds would be issued Monday.

Colonial Life Arena said in a statement that it’s negotiating with the promoters, but refunds won’t be available at the originally scheduled time.

The promoters said they decided not to issue refunds as Lil Wayne wasn’t the event’s headliner. Cardi B, 2 Chainz and Tory Lanes performed as scheduled.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s