Mount Pleasant PD investigate string of car thefts, break ins

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCBD) — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating following a string of vehicle thefts and break ins in the area.

Authorities say on September 29, two vehicles that were stolen — one was from Ferry Street and the other from Atlantic Street.

One of the vehicles was unlocked and had the keys in the car, according to police. The unlocked car has been recovered and a suspect was arrested in North Charleston.

Also during that same time frame, we’re told there were four cars break ins near Palmetto and Coral Streets.

Three of the cars were rummaged through but nothing was taken. A handgun was stolen from another. At least three of the four cars were not locked, authorities added.

If you have any information, call your local police department or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.