Man wanted in September North Charleston shooting arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The man who authorities say is responsible for a shooting in North Charleston is now in police custody.

Michael Cornelle Stevens, 31, of North Charleston is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting incident on Delta Street on September 20.

According to an incident report, authorities found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Stevens was apprehended by the Marshalls Task Force on October 2.

In addition to the attempted murder and weapons charges, he was also wanted on a domestic violence charges, probation violation with Berkeley County, and failure to pay child support charges with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

A bond hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, October 3.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.