Man charged after bait shop owner’s body found on boat

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they arrested a man operating a boat after finding the body of the manager of a South Carolina bait shop on board.

Georgetown County deputies said they started looking for the boat Friday afternoon after witnesses saw it sailing away from Perry’s Bait and Tackle in Murrells Inlet after the shop caught on fire.

Investigators say they arrested 35-year-old Eric Perry on the boat and charged him with murder and second-degree arson.

Authorities identified the dead woman as 36-year-old Jessica Hill. The Facebook page for the bait shop asks for prayers for her three children and her family.

Deputies did not give a motive for the killing in their news release.

It wasn’t known if Perry had an attorney.