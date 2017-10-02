Lowcountry teenager dies after accidental shooting in Georgia

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry teenager is dead following an accidental shooting in Richmond County, Georgia.

Nazarien Ferron, 17, was pronounced dead at the Shock Trauma Unit of Augusta University Medical Center on Sunday, October 1.

Authorities say the shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday, September 30 on the 2400 Block of Amsterdam Drive, according to WCBD’s sister station WJBF.

Investigators called the shooting accidental. The coroner says he was shot at least one time.

An autopsy is scheduled.

