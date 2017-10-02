Four rehabilitated sea turtles to return to Atlantic Ocean

By Published:
FILE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Four rehabilitated sea turtles will be released at the Isle Palms County Park.

The released will happen on Tuesday, October 3 at 3 p.m.

Hank, a 63-pound loggerhead, arrived at the Sea Turtle Hospital emaciated and displaying symptoms of debilitated turtle syndrome on May 5, 2017. A 160-pound loggerhead suffering from a recent shark-bite wound to its left front flipper was found in the Charleston shipping channel on June 29, 2017 and later named Jacobs. Both sea turtles were rescued by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Sheldon, a Kemp’s ridley, was found stranded on Hilton Head Island after an apparent boat-strike wound to its head and carapace and was quickly transferred by SCDNR to the Sea Turtle Hospital on July 16, 2017. Caldwell, a 45-pound loggerhead, was hooked by a fisherman on July 29, 2017 and left on a beach where rescuers soon found him. Sea Turtle Care Center staff removed monofilament and two hooks from his throat.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s