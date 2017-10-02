Country stars react to mass shooting on the Vegas strip

By Published:
A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Reaction from country music stars poured in after the shooting at a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip.

Click here to see tweets from the News 2 app.

Jason Aldean:

Carrie Underwood:

Keith Urban:

Hillary Scott:

Thomas Rhett:

Brad Paisley:

Luke Combs:

Cole Swindell:

TJ Martell Foundation:

Kelly Clarkson:

Kelsea Ballerini:

Bobby Bones:

Big and Rich:

Lauren Alaina:

Jake Owen: 

Lee Brice:

Kacey Musgraves:

Chris Young:

Miranda Lambert:

Clare Bowen:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s