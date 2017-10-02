Ben Sawyer Bridge lane closures expected for bridge maintenance

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — There will be a temporary closure on the Ben Sawyer Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway on SC-703, according to Mount Pleasant Police.

The closure is to perform bridge maintenance.

We’re told right lane in the east bound direction will be closed on the following dates:

Monday, October 2 – Friday, October 6 from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Monday, October 9 – Friday, October 13 from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Flagmen, barricades, cones, signs, and flashing arrows will be present.

