Authorities make arrested in January Orangeburg County burglary

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a third and final suspect in a string of burglaries in that happened in January.

“I’ll say it again that time and distance do not matter when you’ve committed a crime in this community,” the sheriff said. “We will find you.”

Tykeil Higgins, 20, of Orangeburg has been charged with first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny, and malicious injury to personal property in connection with the break-ins.

During a hearing on Monday, a magistrate deferred bond on those charges to circuit court.

However, bond was set on several misdemeanor charges levied against the Charleston Highway man by South Carolina State University police in an unrelated incident, including resisting arrest, giving false information to police, and disturbing schools. Bond for those charges were set at $1,842.

SCSU authorities arrested Huggins after an incident last week on their campus. Huggins initially declined identifying himself. However, after several days in jail, he admitted his name.

OCSO investigators were notified of Huggins’ apprehension. The 20 year old had been identified in the January break-ins and dramatic apprehension of two co-defendants, Raekwon Maple, 20, of Cordova, and also Antonio Summers, 20, of Orangeburg.

Both Summer and Maple remain incarcerated on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of stolen goods.

On January 18, Summers and Maple were taken into custody – one by OCSO K9s and another after being held at gunpoint by a citizen – following a series of break-ins.

A concerned citizen called saying two males had just fled from a Creekmore residence after having watch them break in.

One of the captured suspects was discovered to have in his possession a high dollar watch reported stolen in another burglary that happened earlier this week.

In that instance, a Forest Drive couple heard a noise inside their residence before a suspect fled out of the front door.

That couple reported watches, jewelry, cash, and a substantial amount of change stolen.