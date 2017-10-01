Toys for Tots 2017 Registration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)-The Toys for Tots program is a mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute to local children for Christmas each year.

Registration for Toys for Tots 2017 begins on Monday, October 2nd and ends Thursday, November 30th. Applications must be submitted in person to the Toys for Tots storefront location inside the Citadel Mall (Suite 716). In order to register, applications must submit the parent’s driver’s license/government ID and children’s birth certificates OR Social Security cards, court ordered custody documents, DSS paperwork, tax documents. All toys are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Non-profit organizations may request toys for their organization’s children. The non-profits must have their 501(c)3 and be based in the Charleston, SC area. These organizations must submit their list of children with the last 6 digits of their SSN to the Charleston Toys for Tots program in order to qualify. Children who are registered with any other organization will not be eligible to receive toys through Toys For Tots.

If you would like to sponsor a toy drop box at your business, click here. Collecting toys under the Toys for Tots logo without turning the toys over to the Charleston Toys for Tots program is fraud. All collected toys must be turned in by December 5th. For a list of current approved drop off locations, click here.

For more information, visit the Toys for Tots website or Facebook page.