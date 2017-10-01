Police investigating fatal shooting

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Producer Published:

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in North Charleston.

According to police, it happened Sunday afternoon in the 7500 block of Hunter’s Ridge Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to MUSC where he later died.

No arrest have been made yet in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 843-554-1111.

We will keep you informed on air and online as more information comes into our newsroom.

