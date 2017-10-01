Man taken to hospital after shooting

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCBD)- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Johns Island, City of Charleston police say.

The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound alone in a car at Walpole Way and Hay Road at around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police tell us he was conscious and alert when he was taken to MUSC.

Police are trying to figure out where the shooting took place and what led to the incident.

So far, there are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 843-554-1111.

We will bring you more information as i becomes available to our newsroom.