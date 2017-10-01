Local teen crowned prom queen at “Evening of Believing” prom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD)- 18-year-old DaJohnna Frasier is a Lowcountry native and in 2013 she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer. On Friday night, she was crowned Prom Queen at the “Evening of Believing” prom put on by the Sandbox Foundation. The Sandbox Foundation is based in Charlotte and partners with MUSC and healthcare agencies in North Carolina and South Carolina to help families whose children have cancer or a life threatening illness. DaJohnna had been wanting to attend the prom for the past two years and on Friday, she not only had her wish fulfilled, but was also crowned queen! Congratulations DaJohnna!

