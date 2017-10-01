Firefighters respond to fire behind Charleston church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received 911 calls just before 2:30 PM Saturday reporting a structure fire at a building located behind the St. Joseph Catholic Church on Raoul Wallenberg Blvd. Charleston, North Charleston, and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD were dispatched the scene.

Emergency responders arrived in less than 5 minutes from the time of dispatch and reported active fire on the exterior of the one story building. The fire had progressed into the attic area of the structure. Firefighters quickly attacked the exterior fire while advancing into the building to search for occupants and to control the fire in the attic space. The fire was brought under control in approximately 16 minutes.

Members from the Fire Marshal Division Fire Investigation Team responded to the scene to investigate the origin, cause, and circumstances of the fire. The initial investigation determined the fire likely originated on the exterior of the building. Investigators are still working to determine a cause.

The building is detached from the main structure, one story in height, approximately 1,000 square feet in size, and utilized for meetings and activities. No injuries have been reported at this time.