Firefighter experiences ‘medical emergency’ during 9/11 Silent Walk

2016 Opening remarks at the the 9/11 silent bridge walk

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)–4th Annual 9/11 Silent Walk organizer, Tian Griffieth, said a firefighter experienced a “Medical Emergency” at 10 a.m. during the walk across the Ravenel Bridge.

Griffieth says immediate treatment was provided by the medical team. The participant was transported to a local hospital.

According to Griffieth, the participant is listed under ‘critical condition.’

We ask that your keep them and their family in you prayers. We will continue to give additional information as it becomes available.

–Tian Griffieth

