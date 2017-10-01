Check out our Pet Tricks and Pics winner!

Our first Pet Tricks and Pics winner is Benjamin! This photo was sent in by the McNamara family who says Benjamin was rescued from a shelter two years ago and just moved to the Charleston area. He enjoys going to the beach to learn how to swim, and take pictures for his own Instagram.

Our second winner is Bear. This photo was sent in by Kyle Kelly. You can see Bear holding several treats balanced on his head. He is holding steady, but Kelly says he does not look amused.

To see your pet featured on News 2’s weekend morning show, submit a photo or video here