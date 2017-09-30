One person dead in traffic accident

(Ravenel, SC) On September 30, 2017, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of SC HWY 165 near Hyde Park Road to investigate a report of a traffic fatality. According to our deputies’ preliminary investigation, the driver of a black GMC Envoy was traveling south on SC HWY 165 near Hyde Park Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road for unknown reasons and struck several trees. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston County Coroner’s Office.