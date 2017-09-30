Lady of Charleston pageant returns to Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Lady of Charleston pageant is back for a second year. The goal is to bring together accomplished local women to celebrate confidence, leadership, and sisterhood. The pageant’s founder, Jacob Taylor, says this pageant skips the swimsuit and talent competition and features multiple other fashion categories like “Urban Safari” and “Belle of the Ball”, plus an interview portion.

Lady of Charleston will be at the Charleston Music Hall on Sunday, October 8th at 5 PM. Tickets can be found here.