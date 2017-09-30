Lady of Charleston pageant returns to Lowcountry

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Lady of Charleston pageant is back for a second year. The goal is to bring together accomplished local women to celebrate confidence, leadership, and sisterhood. The pageant’s founder, Jacob Taylor, says this pageant skips the swimsuit and talent competition and features multiple other fashion categories like “Urban Safari” and “Belle of the Ball”, plus an interview portion.

Lady of Charleston will be at the Charleston Music Hall on Sunday, October 8th at 5 PM. Tickets can be found here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s