Charleston Arts Festival happening now

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In its milestone second iteration, Charleston Arts Festival 2017 will once again celebrate cross discipline collaboration and seek to challenge artists and attendees. Charleston Arts Festival will feature Lowcountry luminaries working across artistic genres including music, dance, and visual arts to create a multi-week festival at venues across the Peninsula while celebrating all things creative. Throughout the festival, attendees will be able to immerse themselves in singular experiences that draw from a variety of artistic fields. Charleston Arts Festival will celebrate creators of all types in seeking to bridge the gap between artist intention and audience expectation.

The festival runs through October 28, 2017. For a complete list of events, click here