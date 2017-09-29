Where to get deals for National Coffee Day

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) — If you’re looking for deals to jive with your love of java, here’s a brief list of where you can get your coffee fix on National Coffee Day. This list is not exhaustive, so feel free to share other deals you find in the comments section.

  • Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee, no purchase necessary.
  • Dunkin’ Doughnuts: Free medium hot coffee with the purchase of another coffee.
  • Krispy Kreme Doughnuts: Free coffee until Sunday. Customers can enjoy any sized hot brewed or small iced premium blend coffee at participating shops.
  • McDonald’s: You can get a free McCafe Latte or Frappe with the use of the McDonald’s app.
  • Keurig: 20 percent off K-Cup pods and bagged coffee online with coupon code CELEBRATE. It lasts from September 29 to October 1.
  • Sheetz: Free pumpkin pie latte if ordered from the Sheetz app.

