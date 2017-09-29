National Blue Ribbon awarded to two local schools

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Two schools in the Charleston area have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2017.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded 342 schools across the country on Thursday. The award is competitive and recognizes high performing schools.

.@usedgov announces five South Carolina schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2017 https://t.co/e2fr8zjlmw #SCTweets pic.twitter.com/FKBOHm6rzX — SC Dept of Education (@EducationSC) September 28, 2017

Five South Carolina schools were awarded this year, including Palmetto Scholars Academy in North Charleston and Buist Academy for Advanced Studies in downtown Charleston.

Palmetto Scholars Academy is a charter school under the South Carolina Public Charter School District, which oversees 39 charter schools in the state.

“Being named a National Blue Ribbon School is a wonderful affirmation of our program,” Principal Tim Gott said. “Our teachers and students strive for excellence every day so being recognized provides encouragement and enthusiasm to continue to do so.”

Congratulations to our very own Palmetto Scholars Academy (@PSASchool) for being named by @BetsyDeVosED & @usedgov as a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School! Read our press release here: https://t.co/NctXHMo0Bi Read more about the @NatlBlueRibbon award here: https://t.co/EOil33BwRl pic.twitter.com/tBxVJSF7B6 — SC Charter Sch Dist. (@SCPCSD) September 28, 2017

Elliot Smalley, South Carolina Public Charter School’s Superintendent, said the award “sets a precedent for charter schools in South Carolina and represents what high quality charter schools can do for students and families within the state.”

Buist Academy is a countywide magnet school in downtown Charleston that serves nearly 500 children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

“It’s a huge honor and we’re humbled to be recognize,” Principal Shawntay White said. “It validates the good things we’re doing.”

According to Charleston County School District, Buist Academy became an authorized International Baccalaureate World School for the Primary Years Programme and in 2010, the school was fully authorized as a Middle Years Programme.

Buist plans to celebrate the National Blue Ribbon award with cupcakes during lunchtime today.

The other three schools awarded a National Blue Ribbon include: Brockman Elementary in Columbia, HCS Early College High School in Conway and Skyland Elementary School in Greer.